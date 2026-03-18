Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Suntory produces first hydrogen-distilled whisky

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  18 March, 2026

Suntory Global Sprits has announced the successful production of the first-ever direct-fired hydrogen fuel-distilled spirit for whisky production at its Yamazaki Pilot Distillery in Japan.

This represents the completion of the WhiskHy project, a collaborative effort between Suntory, Supercritical (a UK-based renewable hydrogen technology company) and the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC).

Thanks to the developments achieved by the project, Supercritical’s electrolyser – which produces high quality green hydrogen – was scaled up from a lab-based technology to an industrially feasible ‘multi-cell’ system.

The technology has the potential to radically cut the carbon emissions of direct-fired distilling – a traditional method where a direct flame is used to heat the still – if green hydrogen is used.

It was supported by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), as part of the Green Distilleries Programme – targeted at supporting green tech in the sector.

It received a £2.94m award from the government’s £1b Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP).

Supercritical said this support was critical for scaling the technology, where it was proven to be viable through a trial in 2024 (as Harpers reported).

The whisky created is now maturing. Preliminary assessments have shown no notable difference in spirit quality.

Commenting on the project, energy minister Micheal Shanks said: “WhiskHy shows how British innovation and hard graft can turn the promise of clean technologies from the lab to the bar.

“While it might be some time before we can raise a hydrogen produced glass of whisky, this world first shows how the drinks sector can cut emissions, while keeping spirits high and growing the economy.”

Luke Tan, chief product officer at Supercritical, added: “We are incredibly proud of what the WhiskHy partnership has achieved.

“The funding from DESNZ and the collaboration with Suntory Global Spirits and MTC allowed us to accelerate our technology development by years. HM Gov cannot underestimate the value that their support offers novel technologies.

“We hope the UK continues its support of innovation and the green hydrogen sector.”

Suntory and Supercritical have committed to working together again, pursuing investigations into the applications of hydrogen in decarbonising the malt distilling process.

Supercritical is now working towards delivering hydrogen directly to end-users, targeting high-demand industries such as chemicals and fuel, aiming to reduce the nearly one billion tonnes of CO2 those industries produce a year.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Oxford Wine Company splits operations

Sugrue South Downs dreams on

Sotheby’s sees growth with strong engage...

Whisky investment platform sees 30% user...

Flint Wines announces partnership with K...

Exhibitor numbers hint at strong regiona...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

...

Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95