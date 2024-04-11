Hydrogen viable source for distillation Beam Suntory finds

By James Bayley

Spirits company Beam Suntory has found hydrogen to be a viable fuel source for direct-fired distillation, in what it describes as a “world-first achievement in hydrogen distilling for whisky production”.

The successful trial, conducted at Beam Suntory’s Yamazaki distillery in Japan, marks positive progress for the ‘WhiskHy’ project, funded by the UK government’s Green Distilleries Competition.

In 2021, the WhiskHy project received green innovation project funding from the government to carry out feasibility studies for green hydrogen-based decarbonisation technology at Beam Suntory-owned distilleries.

The trial used 100% hydrogen to directly heat the still – a part of the distilled spirit will be casked in Scotland at the Glen Garioch distillery, where it will be quality assessed as it matures. The Glen Garioch distillery recently underwent a £6m renovation project to reinstate traditional malting floors and a direct-fired still.

‘Direct-firing’ is regarded as a traditional method of distilling, by which a direct flame is used rather than indirect heating by steam coils. This process is key to the WhiskHy project, as it offers the potential to cut carbon emissions by up to 100% if using green hydrogen.

The technology was supplied by carbon removal experts Supercritical, proprietors of the first-ever electrolyser, which enables a distillery to produce and store hydrogen on-site.

Alistair Longwell, head of Distilling and Environment, Beam Suntory, said: “As a company, we are intent on pushing the boundaries of green innovation. We have an ambition to achieve net zero emissions across our entire value chain by 2040, and it is through unique collaborative projects such as WhiskHy that we will get there. We are thrilled to have achieved this new milestone and look forward to continuing our progress with Supercritical as we pursue a more sustainable, resilient future for our industry.”

Matt Bird, CEO, Supercritical added: “The WhiskHy project at Beam Suntory's renowned Yamazaki distillery has been a testament to the engineering prowess and dedication to net zero innovation within the group. This landmark trial not only marks a significant stride in hydrogen fuel advancement but also sets the stage for ongoing progress and collaboration. Our partnership with Beam Suntory is poised to remove the premium of green hydrogen, leveraging our cutting-edge technology for a sustainable future.”

Meanwhile, Zero Carbon Forum, a non-profit focused on decarbonisation in the UK’s hospitality and brewing sectors, has launched a directory of sustainability products called Marketplace, intended to help businesses reach their emission targets.

Marketplace already connects 63 operators in over 35,000 sites to a network of suppliers. The latest brands to join include Clearworld, Kilmato, Delphis Eco, Brakes UK and Circular11, which transforms plastic pollution into a material solution.

Mark Chapman, CEO of Zero Carbon Forum said: “It’s essential to have a collaborative effort to tackle the challenge of reducing emissions across the value chain and this is why we conceived Marketplace. The platform has grown at such a rate, showing the need for such a service. We’re delighted to welcome so many new suppliers onto the directory, and look forward to continuing to receive many, many more applications if we’re to radically reduce emissions before it’s too late.”

Companies can apply to supply on Marketplace here, where they will be validated to ensure products and services support net zero goals.

