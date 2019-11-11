Subscriber login Close [x]
New Amazon-exclusive expression from Auchentoshan

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 November, 2019

Global drinks giant Beam Suntory has unveiled a new expression of its Auchentoshan single malt targeted at the urban millennial demographic.

Auchentoshan Sauvignon Blanc has been matured in ex-bourbon barrels and then finished in Sauvignon Blanc Barrique casks.

Eileen Livingston, senior director of Scotch Whisky for Beam Suntory, said: “Auchentoshan Sauvignon Blanc is a unique innovation that disrupts the category and provides consumers with a drinking experience out of the norm. “This enables us to connect with urban millennials who are looking to sample new expressions and shared experiences.”

Ron Welsh, Auchentoshan’s master blender, said: “We set out to create a never-seen-before whisky on the market. Auchentoshan Sauvignon Blanc was crafted to be enjoyed chilled, allowing us to innovate on the key occasions when the product is shared.”

Bottled at at 47% abv, the limited edition single malt will retail for £50 and will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Auchentoshan’s packaging has recently been redesigned to better position the brand to attract a new, younger generation of whisky drinkers.





