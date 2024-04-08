Waterford Distillery announces Craftwork as new distributor

By James Bayley

Waterford Distillery, producer of single malt whiskies, has appointed Craftwork as its new UK distributor. Craftwork will now expedite product roll-out for the full Waterford Whisky range and its sister brand Renegade Rum.

Under the new distribution partnership, both Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum will benefit from expanded UK distribution operations.

The appointment of Craftwork marks a significant development for Waterford and Renegade, highlighting a commitment to the UK market as consumer demand for premium offerings remains high. According to CGA, rum accounts for 14% of all spirit sales in the UK and whisky 13%.

Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum were launched in 2014 and 2018 respectively by CEO and founder, Mark Reynier, who has more than four decades of industry experience.

James Cowan, sales director at Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum, said: “Craftwork is established as an influential and leading distributor across the beverage segment within the UK market, and I am delighted to assign both the Waterford Whisky and Renegade Rum brands to their existing product offering.

“We are excited at the prospect of building upon our existing distribution and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering both brands’ presence in the UK as a key territory to support growth.”

Meanwhile, Craftwork was founded in 2018 and has established itself as a full-service UK importer distributor, building a strong portfolio of international spirits including, Grupo Osborne from Spain, Scapegrace from New Zealand, Cockspur Rum from Barbados, Rebel Bourbon & Rye from Kentucky, Axia Extra-Dry Mastiha from Greece and Shanky’s Whip from Ireland.

Mark Dawkins, founder and MD of Craftwork, added: “At Craftwork, we are committed to working with the best producers, brand owners and products for our prestige portfolio. Couple that with our vision to grow our whisky and rum portfolio, and it doesn’t get any better than every credential of Waterford Distillery and Renegade Rum.

“We are delighted to be the new UK importer distributor and cannot wait to work with the team, on these brands, with our customers.”











