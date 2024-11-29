Rémy Cointreau announces new investment deal with ecoSpirits

By James Lawrence

Rémy Cointreau has invested an undisclosed amount of capital in ecoSpirits, facilitated by the multinational's newly created corporate venture capital fund, Rémy Cointreau Ventures.

According to the spirits producer, it is the first investment made through the group’s venture capital arm, launched this month “to support the growth of innovative start-ups in the drinks industry”, in addition to helping Rémy Cointreau gauge market trends and develop new technologies in the sector.

“In May 2023, ecoSpirits launched its customer investment program alongside the closing of its Series A funding round. The program is only open to ecoSpirits’ major customers who enter into long-term licensing agreements for the company’s circular packaging technology,” said a representative from Rémy Cointreau.

This capital is then used to “accelerate ecoSpirits research and development program and to strengthen its leadership position in closed loop packaging technology for spirits”.

In 2022, Rémy Cointreau signed an agreement with ecoSpirits to distribute two brands – Cointreau orange liqueur and Mount Gay rum – via the company's circular packaging technology, increasingly popular in hospitality venues across the UK.

More recently, the two companies announced a four-year global licensing agreement to bolster this partnership. Plans are now underway to extend into the US.

Celia d’Everlange, director of RC Ventures, commented: “We are delighted that the RC Ventures fund is taking part in this investment, which strengthens the existing operational relationship between ecoSpirits and Rémy Cointreau. ecoSpirits is perfectly aligned with the fund’s aim of investing in innovative companies with high growth potential that share our vision and values. Through its innovative project, ecoSpirits is contributing to Rémy Cointreau’s transformation plan, the Sustainable Exception.”

Paul Gabie, CEO of ecoSpirits, added: “Our relationship with Rémy Cointreau continues to strengthen and this investment is a clear sign both companies are committed to a less wasteful future for the industry, and one that is not dependent on single use glass. Rémy Cointreau has iconic brands that are much-loved by consumers around the world, and we are pleased to see the number of venues taking delivery of these in ecoTOTE format is increasing at a steady pace in the UK. We are looking forward to working together to expand into new markets.”















