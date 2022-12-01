ecoSPIRITS and Rémy Cointreau to Launch reusable Distribution packaging in UK

By James Bayley

ecoSPIRITS has announced a partnership with Rémy Cointreau, one of the world’s biggest producers of spirits and liqueurs, to help reduce distribution waste.

The joint venture will see two of Rémy Cointreau’s brands, Mount Gay rum and Cointreau liqueur, made available in ecoSPIRITS packaging from 2023.

The closed-loop (reusable) packaging format will allow on-trade venues in London and beyond to pour Cointreau liqueur from a reusable glass alternative, reducing beverage waste in restaurants, bars and pubs across the country.

The liqueur is transported to outlets in ecoTOTE format where it can be dispensed into branded bottles or served directly into glass or cocktail shaker via ecoSPIRITS’ SmartPour concept.

Paul Gabie, CEO, ecoSPIRITS, said: “Rémy Cointreau is an industry-leading drinks company, and we are delighted to welcome them as our first global brand partner in the United Kingdom. It is no small milestone when Cointreau and Mount Gay, each an iconic brand in its own right, join the circular economy.

“Cointreau will also be the first global liqueur brand to be available in our award-winning ecoTOTE format. The transition to circular is gathering momentum in the spirits industry. We applaud the entire Rémy Cointreau team for their commitment to building a sustainable future together.”

The collaboration will reportedly help UK on-trade partners reduce their own waste streams and increase back-of-house storage by between 30% and 50%.

Augustin Depardon, MD of Rémy Cointreau UK, said: “I’m thrilled that Rémy Cointreau can pilot the ecoSPIRITS programme in the UK, and to see Cointreau as the first global liqueur to join the ecoSPIRITS system.

“Mount Gay Eclipse and Cointreau are incredibly important brands for our on-trade partners in the UK, and this is a significant step in helping them reduce their overall waste.

“Equally, it’s vital for us at Remy Cointreau to look at every pillar of our sustainability practices to see where we can do better, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”







