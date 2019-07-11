Rémy Cointreau loses top boss

By Mathew Lyons

Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, chief executive at Rémy Cointreau, has announced she will be leaving the company at the end of the year, citing personal reasons.

Chapoulaud-Floquet joined the drinks giant from L’Oreal in 2014. She will remain in her role until a successor is appointed.

Shares in the business fell by 1.5% in Paris as news of her departure broke, Bloomberg has reported.

Chapoulaud-Floquet stated: “It is with great emotion that I will leave the Rémy Cointreau Group at the end of the year, once the torch passed to my successor. I am serene, as the group’s results, foundations, teams and strategic vision allow it to envisage the future with optimism, ambition and success.”

The group expressed its regret at her departure and thanked her for her contribution to the group’s premiumisation strategy.

In its most recent figures for the year ending 31 March 2019, Rémy Cointreau reported annual sales of around £1.1 billion, up 7.9% year on year.

As a result, the group announced it had hit its 2019-20 goals a year early.

Operating profits were up 11% to £237 million. Net profit rose 6% to £141 million.

Rémy Martin cognac accounts for some 80% of the company’s profit.

While steering the business away from low-end brands, Chapoulaud-Floquet has also overseen a range of acquisitions for the group, among them the Seattle-based Westland Distillery and Maison de Cognac JR Brillet.













