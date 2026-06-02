OurWhisky Foundation course for women’s career development begins 2026 programme

By Oliver Catchpole

The Atonia Programme – a professional development course for women and non-binary people in the whisky industry run by the OurWhisky Foundation – has begun its 2026 edition.

The course applied a rigorous application process that saw almost 100 potential candidates from Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with 50 making it through to the interview stage.

In total, a cohort of 25 women and non-binary people will be taking part in the six-month programme (the eighth group to do so), which will include monthly professional development workshops, regular one-to-ones with mentors and the confidence building Power Room from The Academe.

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It also includes access to the OurWhisky Foundation Whatsapp Community, allowing mentees to network with each other, and graduates from earlier iterations of the scheme.

Since it began in 2022, the programme has helped over 200 women working in whisky towards their goals, while providing opportunities to build their network and improve their confidence.

Graduates report a 53% increase in confidence, with a third securing promotions or new roles within 12 months of the programme.

It will culminate in a graduation ceremony in January 2027, at which graduates will receive an Atonia pin and certificate.

Commenting on the course, Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, said: “This year’s Atonia Programme cohort are an incredibly diverse group of women+ who have demonstrated their unrelenting passion and ambition to thrive in the whisky industry.

“With redundancies and DEI cutbacks affecting every corner of whisky right now, our Atonia Programme has never been more important. The OurWhisky Foundation is dedicated to supporting women+ establish successful, rewarding careers in whisky, in turn supporting the long-term health of the industry.

“Despite facing current financial challenges it’s imperative that the industry continues to make whisky inclusive and support women and non-binary people in their careers. Otherwise, we face a future that’s less diverse, skilled and attractive to new talent.”

Among the 25 mentors volunteering to support this year’s cohort are: Ewan Gunn, senior global brand ambassador, Diageo; Kirstie McCallum, master blender, Whyte & Mackay; Caspar McRae, CEO & president, The Glenmorangie Company; Julie Trevisan Hunter, marketing director, The Scotch Whisky Experience; and Ashley Smith, master blender, Glen Scotia.

The full list of mentees includes:

Kirsten Ainslie, former blending specialist, Benriach Distillery (Bo’ness, Scotland)

Amy Barrett, retail assistant, Rarity Bottle Shop (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Charlotte Bell, site operations manager, Mortlach Distillery (Aberlour, Scotland)

Maddison Blackwell, bartender, Mad Dog Brewery (Cardiff, Wales)

Ying Chen, retail assistant, Molloy’s Off-Licence (Dublin, Republic of Ireland)

Izzy Connor, marketing manager, Cotswolds Distillery (Blockley, England)

Natalie Euler, feeds plant improvement lead, North British Distillery (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Lara Farrow, spirits ambassador, GHF (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Cara Forbes, brand manager, North Uist Distillery (North Uist, Scotland)

Charli Foulds, partnership and events manager, Isle of Harris Distillery (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Tair Hull-Gorman, national account executive, CVH Spirits (Barrhead, Scotland)

Namratha Gorur, lead distiller, Witchmark Distillery (Salisbury, England)

Hannah Ingram, global senior brand manager (The Botanist), Bruichladdich Distillery (Glasgow,

Scotland)

Annelise Kofod, former account executive & social media manager, Strike Media (London,

England)

Michelle Matuza, production & AI director, Thirst Craft (Glasgow, Scotland)

Clare Minnock, founder, StoryBev Marketing (Carlow, Republic of Ireland)

Rosie Murray, former distillery experience manager, Rosebank Distillery (Newton Stewart,

Scotland)

Olivia Pattison, marketing coordinator, The Borders Distillery (Bo’ness, Scotland)

Jenna Risk, country marketing manager, Whyte & Mackay (Glasgow, Scotland)

Victoria Swan, director, Jim Swan Spirits Company (Longniddry, Scotland)

Morgan Bennett Tabuteau, assistant brewer & lead distiller, Isle of Bute Distillery (Rothesay,

Scotland)

Barbora Tichakova, brand manager, Lindores Abbey Distillery (Rutherglen Scotland)

Anna Travers, HC advisor, International Beverage (Airdrie, Scotland)

Helen Weeks, marketing & communications lead, Glasgow Life (Glasgow, Scotland)

Beth Whymark, freelance whisky writer (Camberley, England)

Pictured: Last year's graduates

