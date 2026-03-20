Curious Vines launches Rioja Education Award with C.V.N.E and Hatch Mansfield

By Oliver Catchpole

Curious Vines has partnered with northern Spanish producer CVNE and its agent Hatch Mansfield to launch a 2026 Rioja Education Award, aimed at women and non-binary professionals.

The Award aims to “elevate” Rioja knowledge for this group, in line with Curious Vines’ Education and Development pillar.

Five Trip Awards will be given out, with the winners entitled to a ‘Rioja Discovery Trip’ from 30 September – 2 October 2026, which will include visits to CVNE, Viña Real and Contino (with return flights from London, transfers, meals and accommodation paid for).

These five will be joined by a further seven award winners to attend a Rioja Education Masterclass – hosted by Sarah Jane Evans MW and fifth generation CVNE family member María Urrutia – on 2 June in central London.

Travel bursaries will be provided for those living outside the M25 to insure inclusivity across the UK.

Commenting on the awards, Queena Wong, the founder of Curious Vines, said: “I am proud to have Curious Vines involved in collaborations like this, serving as a conduit that creates access between undiscovered, talented wine professionals and forward-thinking companies such as CVNE and Hatch Mansfield, helping to unearth diverse ambassadors within the wine world.

“This opportunity will provide them with fresh perspectives and alternative voices for the benefit of our industry.”

Award recipients will be selected jointly by María Urrutia, Sophie Wren (director of marketing at Hatch) and Queena Wong.

Ben Knollys, MD at Hatch Mansfield, added: “Hatch Mansfield and their premium Rioja producer, CVNE, is delighted to partner with Curious Vines to sponsor a special Rioja Education Award for the Curious Vines network.

“Diversity and inclusion across the wine and spirits sector is essential to the future of our industry. It is vital that we continue to champion this message across the UK, supporting initiatives that create meaningful and lasting change.

“CVNE are committed to nurturing ambassadors for Spanish wine. With a strong community of female winemakers and a longstanding reputation as ambassadors of Spanish wine, supporting this award is a natural fit for us.”

Applications for the award can be accessed here.

The deadline for applications is 8 April 2026.













