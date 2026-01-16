Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Bar Vita

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  16 January, 2026

    Ruth Leigh and Oli Brown do not lack when it comes to creative ambition – their new 30-guest bar, nestled within their hotel-cum-restaurant Updown Farmhouse, demonstrates this in spades. Launching in late January this watering hole takes inspiration from Roman bars, with marble, lacquered wood and banquette seating transporting consumers from this Kent farmstead to the Eternal City. Constructed in one of Updown’s former stable blocks, the classic feel does not end with the interiors. The bar will be tended by cream jacket-adorned staff, while serves will pay homage to Italian mixology. Frigid Martinis, Fig Leaf Negronis and Shakeratos will start many a night with a digestivo of grappa likely to follow. Summer will see a 20-guest terrace open, allowing patrons to take in Updown’s ancient woodland surroundings.

    Updown Farmhouse, Updown Road, Betteshanger, Deal CT14 0EF

    updownfarmhouse.com





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    50 Best Indies 2026: The full list

    Waitrose success at IWC awards

    Old Vine Registry vineyard registrations...

    Majestic sees profits slide amid challen...

    Calls for business rates pub relief to e...

    Champagnes & Chateaux tap Richard Nunn f...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
    Harpers Design Awards Results

    Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

    Blogs 

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

    Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Morrisons - Senior Wine Sourcing Manager

    ...

    Morrisons: Buying Manager White Wine

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95