    Idalia, Pepperbird and Upstairs at Pillar Hall

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  12 December, 2025

    In the spring, restaurateur and founder of D3 collective Des Gunewardena will open three new venues – all housed within Olympia’s Grade II-listed Pillar Hall. The first, Idalia, is a 300-cover restaurant situated on the ground floor, which will serve theatrical cocktails in the bar before guests move on to the dining room. Meanwhile, Pepperbird, a 70-cover basement speakeasy, will feature live music at its core, drawing inspiration from 1970s jazz and classic rock. Finally, Upstairs at Pillar Hall will feature a modern events space with room for more than 500 people, all housed within the building’s ornate neoclassical structure.

    Pillar Hall, Olympia, Hammersmith Road, London W14 8UX

    d3collective.co.uk



