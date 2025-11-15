Subscriber login Close [x]
    Stable Wines

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  15 November, 2025

    This December, the founders of Goodbye Horses and The Dreamery, Alex Young and George de Vos, are opening a wine shop inspired by their love for the unexpected. Located in a striking glass-surrounded space with carved volcanic rock throughout, the centre of the venue will be a counter constructed from hundreds of oak ‘logs’ piled on one another, with wine bottles slipping in between, on which a selection of ever-changing natural wines that highlight the team’s passion for ‘zero-zero’ wines (nothing added, and nothing removed) will be presented. A staircase behind the counter will take guests deeper, to a bar and dining space hidden in a historic bank vault below the shop – much of which has been preserved – where a rotating selection of small plates will be offered.

    344a Essex Rd, London, United Kingdom N1 3PD

    @stablewines

