SITT Autumn countdown is on

By Harpers Editorial

Independent buyers across the on- and off-trade have less than a week to wait for the Specialist Importers Trade Tastings (SITT) Autumn show.

The event will be held on Monday 9 September at the Honourable Artillery Company in London and on Wednesday 11 September at the ETC Venues in Manchester.

Highlights will include masterclasses by Andre Morgenthal - who will present 10 wines from the Old Vine Project (Wines of South Africa) - and Julian Langworthy and his vertical tastings of Reserve Chardonnay (2013-2015-2017) and Reserve Cabernet (2010-2014-2016) from Deep Woods Estate, Margaret River.

SITT ambassador Piotr Pietras MS and colleague Isa Bal MS will also be in London giving visitors the chance to taste eight ‘new classics’ including wines from Syria, Switzerland, Austria, and Portugal.

In addition, the event will host at least 40 specialist importers from around the world including the likes of H2Vin, Yapp Brothers, Hispamerchants, Daniel Lambert Wines, Raymond Reynolds and Marta Vine amongst many others.

Producers who sell directly to the independent on and off-trade sector will also be in attendance including Quinta da Pedra Alta from the Douro in Portugal, a group of South African producers brought by Robinson and Sinclair, and TC Vineyards who sell European producers' wines and Chateau Musar.

“Whether or not you’re a SITT regular, you will find our SITT Autumn event one of the most exciting to date and we believe that all 'independently minded' trade and press will enjoy this edition that brings so many new opportunities.,” said Judy Kendrick, SITT Ambassador

Visitors can register in advance here www.sittastings.com <http://www.sittastings.com> <http://www.sittastings.com <http://www.sittastings.com> >

Following on immediately from the London event, the results of this year’s UK’s 50 Best Indies awards, run by Harpers, will take place and will begin from 5.30pm at the HAC.









