Coronaviris: Harpers to assist business with exchange of ideas, advice and information

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  16 March, 2020

In response to the advancing coronavirus crisis, the Harpers team is asking off and on-trade business, large and small, to share strategies and initiatives designed to help drive commercial activity and sales through a period of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty.

With the impact of coronaviris on the on-trade already hitting hard, and independent merchants now collaborating and sharing ideas via social media and other channels, the necessity for the wider trade to support those at the front line of selling spirits, beers and wine has never been more acute.

We will be liaising closely with and drawing on the experiences and advice of the trade as the situation continues to develop, reporting and sharing ways in which all businesses in the drinks trade can support each other and their customers.

Collaborative initiatives, increasing B2C (business to consumer) sales, promotions tailored to the evolving situation, pushing home delivery (of food and wine), virtual tastings and many other routes for mitigating some of the effects of the crisis will all be considered and shared.

We will be addressing the supply side too, keeping you abreast of the latest developments.

Harpers will continue to bring the latest updates and advice from trade bodies and government, while also continuing to cover ‘regular’ trade news and events.

The Harpers team can be contacted at:

Andrew Catchpole, editor

andrew.catchpole@agilemedia.co.uk

Jo Gilbert, features and insights editor

jo.gilbert@agilemedia.co.uk

Lisa Riley, news and web editor

lisa.riley@agilemedia.co.uk




