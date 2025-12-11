Virgin Wines and Preferabli partner to enhance online experience

By Hamish Graham

Online wine retailer Virgin Wines and US-based software company Preferabli have announced a fresh partnership. The deal will see Preferabli’s wine recommendation software integrated into the Virgin shopping experience.

The US tech firm aims to “bring advanced machine-learning personalisation” into the user experience. The software is set to be integrated across email, web and mobile for Virgin Wines, with the goals of “understanding each customer’s taste preferences and guiding them toward wines they are most likely to enjoy”.

The B2B2C product utilises machine-learning software based on organoleptic data drawn from the tasting notes of a large group MWs and MSs, to tailor these recommendations based on the objective tasting characteristics of a given wine.

This approach differs to the AI much read about in today’s press which utilise large language models (LLMs). These models use an approach known as ‘collaborative filtering’ to draw from data from the entire internet which can hamper the objectivity of an LLMs’ wine recommendations.

By contrast, Preferabli uses its own tailored database to recommend wine, a specialist approach as opposed to a generalist one.

Chief information and digital officer at Virgin Wines, Danny Cooper, elaborated further on why the retailer has decided to partner with Preferabli: “Our ambition is to create a shopping journey that feels personal, intelligent, and uniquely supportive of each customer’s tastes.

“Preferabli’s industry-leading machine-learning technology enables Virgin Wines to deliver a more intuitive, relevant and confidence-building experience at every touchpoint.”

The first phase of the software’s rollout with see it begin with personalised email campaigns, offering Virgins ‘Wine Bank’ customers recommendations based on their individual flavour profile, allowing as Cooper puts it the wine seller the opportunity to do this “at scale”.

Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO at Preferabli, added: “We’re imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. We’re very excited to be partnering with Virgin Wines, who is truly leading thinking on what it means to create personalized, vibrant digital experiences.”

To read more about Preferabli’s software, you can peruse this article from Harpers Wine & Spirit’s March magazine.











