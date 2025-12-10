Subscriber login Close [x]
Centre-Loire harvest report: Early and ‘exceptional’

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  10 December, 2025

Vins du Centre-Loire, which oversees the promotion of Centre-Loire wines, has released its harvest report for 2025.

The Centre-Loire area contains the AOPs of Sancerre, Pouilly Fumé, Pouilly-sur-Loire, Menetou-Salon, Quincy, Reuilly, Coteaux du Giennois and Châteaumeillant and the IGPs of Côtes de la Charité and Coteaux de Tanny, making up over 5200ha in total.

Vins du Centre-Loire said that the conditions across the year, including abundant winter water reserves and two heatwaves, have produced fresh and balanced wines.

Winter temperatures remained close to seasonal averages, although there was more rainfall in January than expected for that time of year, refreshing reserves of soil water.

A warm and sunny spring allowed for budbreak on 7 April – 10 days earlier than the average for the past decade. Additionally, dry conditions limited pressure from mildew, and allowed for easy mechanical weeding.

May and June were the driest in over 15 years, although established vines benefited from winter reserves. The warm weather brought flowering in mid-June, with coulure more pronounced than usual (particularly in Sauvignon Blanc).

Additionally, a hailstorm on 23 July affected approximately 350ha in Sancerre, Menetou-Salon and Coteaux du Giennois.

In August, a heatwave accelerated ripening, resulting in smaller berries with thicker skins – beneficial for red wine colour. Grapes also demonstrated high sugar content, while acidity remained stable.

Harvest began with Pinot Gris in Reuilly on 23 August, slightly later than the Inter Loire region (15 August), which released its harvest report earlier this month

Sauvignon Blanc followed on 28 August, with red varieties harvested thereafter.

Early September rainfall failed to slow picking, which progressed efficiently, with parcels affected by hail completed by mid-September.

François Dal from SICAVAC, the technical arm of Centre-Loire Wines, noted: “Despite episodes of heat and hail, this is a harvest of remarkable promise, with wines that combine purity, freshness, and elegance.”

Pictured – Vineyard in Sancerre 

Picture Credit – Ben Kerckx on Pixabay




