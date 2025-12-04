Pacific-rowers Macleans unveil unique Auchroisk charity bottling

By Hamish Graham

The Maclean brothers – the recording-setting Pacific Ocean rowers – have unveiled a unique charity bottling to fundraise for clean water projects.

The limited run of 248 bottles were drawn from a single cask of 1991 Auchroisk, donated to The Maclean Foundation by Diageo and hand-selected by the trio’s father and whisky expert Charles Maclean.

Each bottle sold is anticipated to provide clean water for life for at least one person in Madagascar. The fundraising will build on the £1m sum the brothers’ have raised to date, after completing their death-defying row of the full Pacific Ocean from Lima, Peru to Cairns, Australia.

On the same day the rowers concluded their Pacific feat in Cairns, back in Perth, Scotland the single cask of Auchroisk was being bottled at Auld Bond Bottlers.

The release is the fourth charity bottling, with previous releases from Ardnamurchan, Glen Scotia and Isle of Raasay distilleries all contributing to the charity’s water mission. Each bottling has bespoke packaging designed by creative agency Contagious.

The latest iteration was made possible by a donation from drinks giant Diageo. Ewan Andrew, president, global supply and chief sustainability officer at the company, commented: “We’re proud to support the Foundation with this cask, who share our mission of improving access to clean water in communities.

“Water is our most important ingredient, but it is also a precious shared resource that is facing increasing pressure in many parts of the world. Real change comes through collective action, and The Maclean Foundation is showing just what working in partnership can achieve.”

Eldest brother, Ewan Maclean, added: “We are so grateful to Diageo for donating the cask. When we rowed into Cairns to hundreds of people cheering, we had no idea this whisky was being bottled for us back in Scotland.

“To come home and see it – and to know it will fund even more water projects – is overwhelming in the best possible way, as is the support we’ve received from the entire whisky industry.”









