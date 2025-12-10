Diageo to open central London Guinness microbrewery

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading global alcoholic beverage company Diageo will open its new microbrewery, Guinness Open Gate Brewery London, in The Yards in Covent Garden tomorrow.

A £73 million investment has transformed Old Brewers Yard – where beer was first brewed 300 years ago – into a working microbrewery and visitor experience.

It will be the fourth ‘Guinness Open Gate Brewery’ globally, including the original Guinness storehouse in Dublin (which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year) and two sites in the US.

The 54,000ft venue will include a microbrewery lead by Master Brewer Hollie Stephenson, where limited edition craft beers will be created (while Guinness will continue to be brewed in Dublin), a visitor experience with guided tours of the facility, two restaurants lead by Chef Pip Lacey (showing off Guinness pairing suggestions) and a ground level courtyard bar and eatery.

There will also be two retail stores selling Guinness merchandise, and a dedicated private hire venue for events.

Diageo said that the new opening “reflects its long-term investment in Great Britain and its vibrant hospitality and tourism sector”.

Up to 250 new jobs will be created by the venue, and it will act as a Southern hub for the company’s Learning for Life programme, which offers free hospitality training.

Commenting on the brewery, Barry O’Sullivan, MD of Diageo Great Britain, said: “This week marks a proud moment for Diageo and Guinness in Britain.

“London has played a critical role in Guinness’ success throughout its history, and two centuries after the black stuff arrived in the UK capital, one in seven pints poured in the city is now a Guinness.”

With local supplier partnerships and a focus of sustainability and community programming, the site has been designed with the local community in mind. The events space will be open to local businesses and residents without a hire fee, in hope of allowing it to play an active role in London’s cultural life.

Diageo expects over half a million visitors to the site in its first year.

Rob Abernethy, chief executive of the Mercers' Company, which owns The Yards, added: “We are delighted to welcome Guinness to its new home in London.

“Collaboration was at the heart of this significant investment into London, working with Diageo to deliver a world-class attraction that further cements Covent Garden and The Yards as a leading global visitor and placemaking destination.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Diageo to ensure the long-term success of Guinness within our estate.”

Other than Guinness, Diageo owns a number of brands across spirit and beer categories including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Don Julio and Tanqueray.

Its products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world.







