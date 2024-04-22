Demographic shifts propel stout resurgence

By James Bayley

In a dynamic market landscape marked by shifting consumer preferences, the stout category is experiencing a notable resurgence, driven by changing demographics. Guinness is chief among the brands leading this charge, as highlighted in Diageo’s recent six-month performance update ending December 2023.

Net sales within the group’s beer division, which includes Guinness, soared by 14% across all regions except Asia Pacific.

Nuno Teles, managing director of Diageo’s GB arm, noted a 9% surge in sales within the UK market, propelled by burgeoning demand for Guinness, which witnessed a 24% spike in net sales. The brand also clinched the title of the best-selling beer across both on-trade and off-trade channels.

According to YouGov, Guinness is now the world’s most recognisable beer brand, outstripping rivals such as Corona, Heineken and Budweiser. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who was recently pictured with a pint of Guinness in hand, have contributed to the brand’s visibility, while social media platforms dedicated to appraising Guinness have gained considerable traction, with pages like Shit London Guinness amassing over 242,000 followers on Instagram.

Guinness sales figures also underscore its expanding appeal, particularly among women, with sales to female consumers witnessing a 24% increase in the six months to December 2023. Additionally, uptake among the 18 to 24 age bracket showed promising growth rates.

However, stout’s resurgence isn’t confined to Guinness alone. Retail giants like Tesco reported a 35% uptick in overall stout sales while Waitrose noted a 29% surge compared to the previous year.

Globally, stout consumption witnessed an 11% increase in volume between 2021 and 2022, with the UK emerging as one of the largest stout volume markets alongside Nigeria, the US, and Ireland.

The resurgence of stout beers might also underscore a shifting preference towards fuller-bodied beverages, potentially challenging the prevailing trend of lighter styles in the wine world.







