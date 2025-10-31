Diageo launches campaign to improve understanding of alcohol units

By Oliver Catchpole

Diageo has launched an educational campaign – Fancy That! – which is aimed at helping consumers better understand alcohol units. The campaign will also highlight the role spirits can play for people who plan to moderate.

According to the global beverage company, consumer understanding of the difference between ABV and units is low, with the perceived ‘strength’ of a drink often taken from the absolute ABV of a spirit regardless of whether it is paired with a mixer.

Fancy That! aims to combat this misconception through educating people that many mixed drinks containing a single serve (25ml) of a spirit often contain half the alcohol of alternative choices such as a pint of lager or a medium glass of wine.

For example, the campaign highlights that a single serve of 37.5% ABV rum and cola is equivalent to one unit, while a pint of 4% ABV lager is 2.3 units.

Similarly, 25ml of 37.5% ABV gin and tonic is one unit, in comparison to the 2.3 units in a 175ml glass of 13% ABV wine.

Even a standard Tommy’s Margarita with 50ml of 37.5% ABV tequila is only two units, still less than a pint of 4% ABV lager.

Ian Smith, corporate relations director for Diageo GB, and chair of the UK Spirits Alliance, commented: “With so many myths about the real strength of popular drinks, trying to manage your alcohol intake can become confusing. At the heart is an outdated and misguided idea that distilled spirits are somehow less appropriate for moderation compared to beer or wine.

“The fact is, spirits can play a powerful role in the growing trend towards moderation, with their versatility and mixability making them perfectly placed to be drinks of moderation.”

The campaign is delivered through DRINKiQ, a global responsible drinking platform run by Diageo.

Through its online platform it provides a variety of facts about alcohol, including that one unit of alcohol is 10ml or 8g of pure alcohol, and that the effect of alcohol on the body is determined by the units in your drink, not its ABV.

It will appear across Stonegate pubs from 27th October to the end of November through a variety of digital touchpoints.









