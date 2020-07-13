Diageo claims first with ‘paper’ spirits bottle as part of new sustainability venture

By Lisa Riley

Diageo has announced that it has created what it claims to be the world’s first 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle.

Made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food safety standards, the bottle is expected to be fully recyclable. It will debut with Johnnie Walker in early 2021.

The creation forms part of a new partnership between Diageo and venture management company Pilot Lite, to launch Pulpex Limited - a new sustainable packaging technology company.

Ewan Andrew, chief sustainability officer, Diageo PLC, said: “We’re proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking.”

It felt fitting that Diageo should launch the bottle with Johnnie Walker, he added, “a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence”.

To ensure that the technology can be used in every area of life, Pulpex Limited has established a partner consortium of leading FMCG companies in non-competing categories, including Unilever, and PepsiCo.

Further partners are expected to be announced later in the year, with the consortium partners each expecting to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited’s design and technology, in 2021.

Sandy Westwater, director, Pilot Lite said, “We’re thrilled to be working with global brand leaders in this consortium. By working together, we can use the collective power of the brands to help minimise the environmental footprint of packaging by changing manufacturing and consumer behaviours.”









