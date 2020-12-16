Diageo introduces health warnings on labels

By Lisa Riley

Diageo has announced that it will introduce a health warning on Smirnoff, Gordon’s Pink, Baileys and Captain Morgan labels in the UK from early 2021.

As well as retaining information previously displayed, information on the new labels will include the up-to-date Chief Medical Officer’s guidance, IARD’s 18 age restriction commitment, and an enhanced ‘Alcohol may cause health problems’ warning.

The enhanced health information, which Diageo claimed would make it the first alcoholic drinks company in the UK to introduce a voluntary health warning, will also direct individuals to Diageo’s DRINKiQ.com – a global resource which aims to give consumers the knowledge and tools to make informed choices around alcohol.

Alongside the updated labels, the business said it had also updated and relaunched DRINKiQ.com to provide additional information to support and educate a range of people with differing levels of alcohol consumption.

“As the UK’s leading spirits producer, we think it is essential that our consumers make informed choices about alcohol,” said Dayalan Nayager, MD of Diageo UK.

“We want to change the way the world drinks for the better, and today’s initiatives are just the first step forward in our long-term global ambition to reach one billion people with messages of moderation over the next 10 years.”

Currently in production, the updated labels will first appear on 70cl and 1ltr bottles of Smirnoff as well as 1ltr bottles of Gordon’s Pink Gin in early 2021.

Baileys and Captain Morgan will follow and then on pack across all brands in GB as old stocks are replaced.

Today’s announcement follows the launch of Diageo’s 10-year sustainability action plan that in part focuses on positive drinking, and commits to a step change in its work globally on preventing underage drinking, drinking and driving and heavy episodic drinking over the next decade.







