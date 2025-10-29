Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Brand Phoenix launches New Zealand portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  29 October, 2025

Wine importer Brand Phoenix has announced the launch of its New Zealand portfolio. The business has partnered with Kiwi winemakers Cleighten Cornelius and Andy Hill to develop wines with a number of lesser-known producers from across country’s North and South Islands.

Wines joining the Brand Phoenix line-up include a high altitude Sauvignon Blanc under the brand name ‘Dry Lake Cricket Club’ and an array of reds from Hawke’s Bay.

According to Brand Phoenix, the new partnership seeks to be “more than a sourcing project”, with the importer hoping it can be a “blueprint for collaboration” with wineries across New Zealand.

Co-founder of Brand Phoenix, Greg Wilkins, believes the varied wine output from the antipodean nation deserves greater representation: “Working directly with farmers and growers, our ambition is to develop a range of interesting wines to showcase the diversity of just what can be produced throughout the country.”

He added: “Our objective for Cleighten and Andy was always to focus on some of the less widely available styles and varietals. With Cleighten's knowledge of South Island growers, terroirs, wines and the stocks available, he is the ideal man to find parcels that have a unique profile.

“Over on the North Island, Andy and his insider knowledge of Hawkes Bay has enabled us to find some truly exceptional wines. Together with the growers, we plan to continue to build our New Zealand portfolio with a range of wines that have an interesting story, and that we know wine consumers will enjoy drinking.”

As reported by Harpers, earlier this year Brand Phoenix announced a new partnership with New South Wales’ McWilliam’s Wines.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Champagne approves Chardonnay Rose as gr...

Historic Sussex estate launches vineyard...

Livestream registration open for Old Vin...

Wine GB unveils Golden 50 Wine List

Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France’s...

Hallgarten onboards historic Gavi produc...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95