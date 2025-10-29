Brand Phoenix launches New Zealand portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Wine importer Brand Phoenix has announced the launch of its New Zealand portfolio. The business has partnered with Kiwi winemakers Cleighten Cornelius and Andy Hill to develop wines with a number of lesser-known producers from across country’s North and South Islands.

Wines joining the Brand Phoenix line-up include a high altitude Sauvignon Blanc under the brand name ‘Dry Lake Cricket Club’ and an array of reds from Hawke’s Bay.

According to Brand Phoenix, the new partnership seeks to be “more than a sourcing project”, with the importer hoping it can be a “blueprint for collaboration” with wineries across New Zealand.

Co-founder of Brand Phoenix, Greg Wilkins, believes the varied wine output from the antipodean nation deserves greater representation: “Working directly with farmers and growers, our ambition is to develop a range of interesting wines to showcase the diversity of just what can be produced throughout the country.”

He added: “Our objective for Cleighten and Andy was always to focus on some of the less widely available styles and varietals. With Cleighten's knowledge of South Island growers, terroirs, wines and the stocks available, he is the ideal man to find parcels that have a unique profile.

“Over on the North Island, Andy and his insider knowledge of Hawkes Bay has enabled us to find some truly exceptional wines. Together with the growers, we plan to continue to build our New Zealand portfolio with a range of wines that have an interesting story, and that we know wine consumers will enjoy drinking.”

As reported by Harpers, earlier this year Brand Phoenix announced a new partnership with New South Wales’ McWilliam’s Wines.









