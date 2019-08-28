Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand Winegrowers and WSET sign up for global partnership

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  28 August, 2019

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust has a new financial backer in the form of New Zealand Winegrowers, which has become one of the educator’s corporate patrons.

The New Zealand association will come on board as a bronze corporate patron, providing “essential funding” to the WSET which will help to develop its courses and qualifications worldwide.

The partnership comes on the back of strong growth in interest in wine education in New Zealand.

Through its seven approved programme providers in the country, the WSET reports a 24% surge in the number of candidates over the last year.

This reflects the “growing demand across all major wine producing areas worldwide for wine education”, the organisations said in a joint statement.

WSET chief executive Ian Harris added: “We’re honoured to welcome such an influential generic body as New Zealand Winegrowers to our international Corporate Patrons network. New Zealand plays an important role in the global wine industry, bringing its delicious wines to millions of consumers worldwide. We look forward to working with them and supporting each other in achieving our business goals.”

New Zealand Winegrowers is the national organisation for the country's grape and wine sector, and is believed to be the only unified national winegrowers industry body in the world.

Wine exports from the country are currently valued at $1.83bn, as per export figures for the year to the end of June 2019, while wine is New Zealand’s sixth largest export good.

As part of the partnership, the WSET will support New Zealand Winegrowers in its educational aims and key export markets, which now total 100 globally.

Philip Gregan, CEO, New Zealand Winegrowers, tipped his hat to “the huge contribution” made by WSET over its 50-year history, having been established in 1969.

Its training and educating are helping to form “the future leaders and influencers of the wine industry, as well as making wine accessible and enjoyable for consumers right across the globe” he said.



Top photo shows vineyards belonging to North Canterbury wine brand Mt Beautiful 






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95