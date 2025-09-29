New Zealand Winegrowers releases 2025 report

By Oliver Catchpole

New Zealand Winegrowers, the national organisation for the country’s wine industry, has released its Annual Report 2025.

The report details how New Zealand wine has been a success internationally, with 90% of wine produced in the country heading to over 100 countries globally, putting exports at $2.10bn (NZD) annually.

Such success has allowed investment in 42,000ha of vineyard, state of the art facilities and strong brands – the New Zealand wine industry has built a reputation for distinctive and premium wines.

Wine from New Zealand has also developed a reputation for sustainability – this year marks the 30th anniversary of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, a sustainability certification that is industry lead and independently audited.

While the report outlines many positives, a few issues were also highlighted.

Fabian Yukich, chair of New Zealand Winegrowers, commented: “A strong reputation and in-market performance ahead of competitors are real positives on which to build for the future, however… Much of the current focus of industry activity is on the immediate challenges confronting growers and wineries. Market and economic developments are compounding industry-specific issues to create a highly uncertain environment.”

Challengingly, the major market for New Zealand wine remains the USA, with exports there valued at $762m (a decrease of 3% in the last year). Although increased tariffs have been in place since April, it is not yet possible to ascertain their effect from export data.

However, New Zealand has seen sizeable growth in other areas. Shipments to China have grown 47% to $56m, while exports to South Korea rose 92% to $44m.

In fact, exports to second-tier markets grew 17% in the past 12 months to just under $600m, which New Zealand Winegrowers said reflected strong trade and consumer interest.

Concluding the Report, Yukich said: “While much has changed since 2020, the fundamentals that have made New Zealand wine successful over the past three decades have not. Success in the future will reflect this: we must continue to produce highly distinctive, premium and sustainable wines that are an enduring reflection of New Zealand and its people.”

The New Zealand Winegrowers' Annual Report can be found here.