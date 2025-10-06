LTC Awards spotlights industry wellbeing progress

By Hamish Graham

The annual Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) awards ceremony shone a light on businesses in licensed hospitality who have shown dedication to ensuring employee wellbeing.

LTC plays an important role in the sector providing wellbeing support for challenges related to money, housing, mental health and work, with free and confidential support including a 24/7 helpline.

The event was attended by over 300 professionals from the licensed hospitality trade and sought to recognise “the individuals and organisations that exemplify best practice in wellbeing, and who have gone above and beyond to support the leading industry charity and raise awareness of its services amongst their teams and the wider hospitality community throughout the year”.

The awardees included Katherine Panayi of Barons Pub Company, who won the LTC Wellbeing Champion Award, and Amanda Thomson of Avani Solution, who picked up LTC Fundraiser of the Year. The full list of winners can be seen below.

The event also marked the launch of the charity’s latest Impact Report, which detailed that in 2024 the non-profit assisted over 40,000 people, received over 4,000 calls to its helpline and awarded close to £1.5m in grants and services to the trade.

CEO of LTC, Chris Welham, was happy the event could honour wellbeing success stories in the industry: “This year has been one of both challenge and progress for our sector. I want to congratulate all our incredible award winners, who continually drive our industry forward by investing in people and wellbeing.”

He continued: “We’re incredibly grateful to all our partners, supporters, employees, volunteers and trustees for their unwavering commitment to LTC. Because of your continued support, we can continue to transform the lives of people across our industry every day.”

LTC’s 24/7 helpline can be reached at 08088010550. To visit the LTC website click here.





Winners

LTC Wellbeing Champion Award – Katherine Panayi, Barons Pub Company

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Suppliers) – Bidfood

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Operators over 251 sites) – Star Pubs

LTC Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (Operators under 250 sites) – Barons Pub Company

LTC Fundraiser of the Year Award – Amanda Thomson, Avani Solutions









