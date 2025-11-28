Licensed Trade Charity acquires site for new school

By Oliver Catchpole

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), a leading hospitality charity, has announced the acquisition of a site (pictured) in Waterlooville, Hampshire, for a new specialist autism school.

The acquisition is a part of LTC’s commitment to widen access to high-quality and inclusive education and represents a milestone in its long-term growth strategy.

It will allow the charity, which already owns and runs three schools, to expand its specialist educational provision for children and young people with autism.

Additionally, revenue from the new school, which will be known as Kennington School, will be used by LTC to help more people working in licenced hospitality, for whom it provides health and wellbeing support, practical advice and financial assistance.

Commenting on the acquisition, Chris Welham, CEO of LTC, said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for LTC, for the families we serve and the industry we support. We are unique in that our schools provide an income that, alongside our portfolio of investments and properties, secures the future of the Charity and allows us to direct 100% of money donated to us, to the people who need it. This acquisition will allow us to offer even more support to the sector.

“With a heritage in education that spans more than two centuries, we remain committed to delivering outstanding education and expanding our impact in communities that can benefit most. Kennington School builds on that legacy, and we are proud of the stability and credibility that have enabled us to take this step. We look forward to bringing this important new school to life.”

LTC's other three independent schools are LVS Ascot in Berkshire (a mainstream day and boarding school), plus LVS Hassocks in Sussex and LVS Oxford in Oxfordshire (the latter two both being specialist autism schools).

The new site was previously a mainstream prep school which closed earlier this year. LTC said that Kennington School will create opportunities for the local community, including employment and partnerships, along with a school that provides a supportive pathway for autistic children to thrive.

Over the next few months, LTC will progress site planning and develop a curriculum tailored to the needs of autistic pupils. The school is expected to open next September.

Since its foundation in 1793, LTC has supported those working, looking for work or previously employed in the licensed hospitality community. In 2024 it provided free help to over 40,000 people through its network of experts and specialists.







