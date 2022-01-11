Subscriber login Close [x]
Healthy Hospo launches crowdfunding campaign

By James Lawrence
Published:  11 January, 2022

Not-for-profit organisation Healthy Hospo is calling for donations to enable the charity to further support hospitality workers during this turbulent period.

The charity is looking to raise £10,000 via the GoFundMe website, in recognition of Covid’s devastating impact on the industry over the past two years.

The organisation was set up to provide health and well-being training, supporting the mental and physical health of chefs, bartenders, wait staff, baristas, managers, and anyone that works in, or with, the hospitality industry.

Since its launch four years ago, Healthy Hospo has trained and inspired thousands of hospitality professionals around the world through its pioneering training programs and digital platform – a first for the hospitality industry.

Healthy Hospo founder, Tim Etherington-Judge, commented: “We have watched our partners, our friends, and the industry we all love go through the most challenging time any of us can remember. Since the pandemic arrived, we’ve done everything we can to support the industry including launching the first dedicated health and well-being focused training app. Yet despite our best efforts, the industry is not OK, and as a result, Healthy Hospo is not ok either.”

The charity said that funds would be used to provide complimentary access to Healthy Hospo's pioneering health and well-being training app, which provides advice and support concerning stress and anxiety, financial management, and nutrition. In addition, funding will be used to support the mental health of hospitality workers, while continuing to provide health and well-being training services for the industry.

To donate, visit the website, here.






