Quinta do Pôpa joins the Bancroft portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Quinta do Pôpa is partnering with Bancroft Wines, which will be distributing the Douro estate’s portfolio in the UK.

From mid-September, five of Quinta do Pôpa’s wines will be available through the importer.

These are the Pôpa Contos Branco 2023, Pôpa Selection Branco 2023, the Pôpa Amphora Branco 2023, the Pôpa Contos Tinto 2023 and the Pôpa Selection Tinto 2023.

Damian Carrington, MD of Bancroft Wines, said: “We are very excited to welcome Quinta do Pôpa to our portfolio, an estate that beautifully combines Douro tradition with a fresh, modern spirit… Quinta do Pôpa has become one of the most engaging names in the Douro today, and we are delighted to introduce their wines to our customers in the UK.”

Bancroft specialise in small, family-owned producers, and Quinto do Pôpa are no different – they are a family run estate, founded by José Ferreira and named in honour of his father, Francisco ‘Pôpa’ Ferreira.

Francisco was the illegitimate son of a well-known Douro wine producer and dreamed of creating his own winery. However, this dream was eventually fulfilled by his son, José (aka Zeca do Pôpa), who bought vineyards in 2003.

Situated on slopes in Adorigo, Tabuaço overlooking the Douro River, these vineyards are a mix of old vines (some over 80 years old) and new, with many classic Douro varieties.

The business is now co-owned and lead by the third generation, the siblings Stéphane and Vanessa Ferreira, who said: “Partnering with Bancroft is an exciting opportunity to share not only our wines, but also our family story and the spirit of the Douro with the UK. We believe Bancroft shares our values of authenticity, passion and innovation, and together we look forward to inspiring people to dream, create and always celebrate.”

Quinto do Pôpa released its first vintage in 2007, before working with well-known producer Luís Pato in 2009 to develop the house style. The wines are certified sustainable, and in the process of becoming organic.

The co-owners will be pouring at Bancroft’s Autumn Tasting, taking place on 22 September in London.







