Nutbourne Vineyards joins Bancroft Portfolio

By Oliver Catchpole

Nutbourne Vineyards, the West Sussex winery, has partnered with Bancroft Wines.

Nutbourne is a single-estate winery planted in 1979 and acquired by the Gladwin family in 1991, who still own and run the vineyard today.

The 24-acre estate supports eight grape varieties in green sand soils, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc for sparkling, rosé and red wines, as well as Bacchus, plus Huxelrebe and Reichensteiner for white.

The family, including owners Peter and Bridget Gladwin, manage many different aspects of the estate, from the vineyard to the cellar door.

Winemaking is led by Gregory Gladwin, who follows a low-intervention philosophy. An average of 50,000 bottles is produced each year, all entirely on site.

All the vines are hand tended throughout the year with canopy management in summer and careful pruning in winter.

The facilities include an oak barrel room for fermentation and a cave for ageing vintage sparkling wine along with the necessary pressing and bottling installations.

The family also own the Local & Wild restaurants in London, which are run by the brothers Richard and Oliver Gladwin.

Peter Gladwin, proprietor of Nutbourne Vineyards, commented: "The Gladwin family have enjoyed a long relationship with Bancroft; our London restaurants have listed from their portfolio over the years. We are now absolutely delighted that Bancroft have taken on some of our own wines. We greatly look forward to working with the team and welcoming their customers at the vineyard.”

Damian Carrington, MD of Bancroft Wines, added: “The Gladwin family has nurtured Nutbourne for over three decades, creating outstanding wines that reflect the unique character of the South Downs. We are thrilled to bring these wines into our portfolio and to share the Nutbourne story with our customers.”

From 10 September, three wines from Nutbourne will be available through Bancroft: Sussex Reserve NV, Barrel Fermented Chardonnay NV and Blush Rosé 2023.

These three Nutbourne wines will be poured by the team at the Bancroft Autumn Tasting, on 22 September in London.







