Chef Angela Hartnett among fresh Sugrue South Downs investors

By Hamish Graham

Sussex winery Sugrue South Downs has announced a new group of investors including well-loved chef Angela Hartnett (pictured, centre).

The Michelen-starred gastronomer joins Mr & Mrs Smith founders James and Tamara Lohan, as well as ex-Fortnum & Mason CEO Ewan Venters, in providing new investment to the winemaking team of Dermot and Ana Sugrue (both pictured, right).

The new funding will allow the pair to develop their winery in Wivelsfield Green, while also expanding the cellar door and the series of Sugrue South Downs pop-up events which this year has included Harnett herself alongside Neil Borthwick, Mark Hix and Henry Harris, Mitch and Ben Tonks, as well as Kamil Oseka and Andy Wright.

Commenting on the new round of investment Dermot Sugrue, said: “We couldn’t be happier to have such accomplished people join our already stellar group of investors.

“Angela, James, Tamara, and Ewan are all at the top of their game and are well-versed in everything food, drink, and hospitality. I look forward to them helping us take Sugrue South Downs and our boutique wines to the next level.”

Hartnett believes strongly in the Sugrue South Downs mission.

She added: “I instantly fell in love with Dermot and Ana’s enthusiasm for life and their delicious wines – I didn’t take much convincing to invest. I’m so excited to be pouring Sugrue’s wines at all my restaurants: Murano, Café Murano, Cicoria at the Royal Opera House, as well as at Lime Wood.”









