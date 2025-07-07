Subscriber login Close [x]
    Pintxito

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  07 July, 2025

    Camino and Bar Rioja founder Richard Bigg is expanding his Iberian offering with a fresh take on Basque cuisine. Opening on 21 July, the new pintxos-led venture will be found nestled under the arches of Covent Garden Piazza. The 40-cover venue (30 inside, 10 al fresco) will enlighten both tourists and locals to the gastronomy of Euskadi. Executive chef Nacho Del Campo will deliver everything from baby squid in squid ink to crispy pig’s ear, concocting new expressions of his Basque home’s food culture. Served alongside will be a drinks selection from across the autonomous region, be that fresh, lightly-sparkling Txakoli or wines from the Basque Rioja Alavesa. Expect a slice of San Sebastian upon visiting, with the interiors inspired by the region’s famed bars.

    34 The Market, Covent Garden Piazza WC2E 8RF

    @pintxitolondon

