    Bonheur by Matt Abé

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  04 August, 2025

    Opening this autumn at the site formerly occupied by Le Gavroche on Upper Brook Street in Mayfair, comes Bonheur by Matt Abé. The new establishment is spearheaded by former chef patron of the three Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Abé. Translating to ‘happiness’ in French, the chef aims for Bonheur to be a place of escapism for its diners, with menus featuring classically informed creations with a contemporary flourish. Offering either more approachable á la carte options or a tasting menu, reservations at the venue are likely to be in demand. Keeping tight lipped on further menus and wine list details for now, expect style and sophistication from this well-regarded Aussie gastronomer.

    43 Upper Brook St, London W1K 7QR

    bonheurbymattabe.com

