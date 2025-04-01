Hallgarten adds Turkish winery to expanding portfolio

By Hamish Graham

Specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has announced the addition of the Turkish Kuzubağ Estate Winery’s full range to its portfolio. The estate was founded in 2007 by father and daughter team, Salih Kuzu and Aslı Kuzu, in Denizli which is situated in the Aegean wine region of the country.

The Kuzu family first planted vines at their estate in their hometown of Çal in 2007. The winery has grown to encompass 50ha of vineyard sites, 34 of which are certified organic with the remaining 16 currently in conversion to organic.

The family, with the help of winemaker and oenologist Semril Zorlu, set out with the goal is to produce wines from indigenous Turkish varieties, in homage to the winemaking heritage of the Denizli region which dates back centuries. The estate produced its first vintage in 2021.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is confident the Aegean offering will be a welcome proposition for the British wine market.

He commented: “As a relatively new winery that launched their first vintage just four years ago, we are thrilled to be working with Kuzubağ to help them achieve their ambitions in the UK market.

“These wines complement our rich Mediterranean portfolio well, and they offer an amazing range of indigenous varieties that showcase the individual terroir of Denizli and the Aegean winemaking region in Turkey.”

Kuzubağ’s entrance into the UK market is a compelling prospect for the winery too, as Aslı Kuzu, winemaker at the estate, puts it: “Partnering with Hallgarten is an exciting opportunity to share the unique character and craftsmanship of our wines with one of the world’s most dynamic wine markets.

“We are very delighted to see Turkish wines gaining the recognition they deserve in the UK market. Turkey has a rich winemaking heritage, with unique indigenous grape varieties and a deep-rooted tradition of viticulture.”











