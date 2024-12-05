Majestic unveils new partnership with Club Soda

By James Lawrence

The UK’s largest wine multiple has entered into a distribution agreement with Club Soda, a major producer of no & low drinks founded by Laura Willoughby MBE.

According to Majestic, the retailer will stock “nine new products curated by Club Soda, significantly expanding its low & no alcohol beverage proposition”.

The range (pictured) will include Eisberg Selection Pinot Grigio and Pinot Noir, a Real Dry Dragon Sparkling Tea, and Botivo, described as “a refreshing but multilayered and complex aperitif, hitting herbal, bittersweet and citrus notes with a long, satisfying finish”.

“The new partnership will provide Majestic customers with an exceptional new range of premium low and no-alcohol beverages just in time for those going dry over Christmas or in January,” said a representative from Majestic.

“Earlier this year, market intelligence agency Mintel estimated that the UK’s low & no alcohol drinks market would be worth £380 million by the end of 2024, doubling in size in the space of just five years. Projections from global drinks data and insight provider the IWSR suggest that the UK’s low & no market could be worth £800 million by 2028, driven by changes to alcohol excise duty announced at the Autumn Budget and a growing trend towards conscious consumption among younger consumers.”

Club Soda was set up by Willoughby in 2014, with a self-proclaimed goal of “helping people drink more mindfully and live well”.

Zara Cassidy, Majestic buyer for low & no, commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Club Soda, the global leaders in the low & no-alcohol drinks space. Their commitment to quality, choice and inclusivity aligns perfectly with our own values at Majestic. We know that a growing number of our customers are thinking about more conscious alcohol consumption, and together with Club Soda, we can expand the quality and choice of options available to our customers across the country.”

Willoughby MBE added: “We’re on a mission to make alcohol-free options as accessible as alcohol – and Majestic’s nationwide network makes that happen. With their focus on quality and knowledgeable sales teams, finding the perfect drink has never been easier. Our launch collection brings top-sellers from our Covent Garden Tasting Room. Majestic customers are going to love them.”















