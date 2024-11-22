Harpers 30 Under 30 finalist invests in bricks and mortar

By James Lawrence

Entrepreneur, cheese enthusiast and media personality Jessica Summer has opened her first shop and bar in the London Borough of Harrow.

Launching the hybrid venue on Marsh Road in Pinner, Summer was a key finalist in the Harpers 30 Under 30 awards unveiled last year, having started Mouse & Grape during the 2020 lockdown.

Motivated by her immense passion for the subject, Summer transformed an Instagram page into an online educational tool, sharing pairing ideas and inspirations.

Following years of hard work, part-time experience in wine shops and attaining her WSET Level 3 certification, Jessica launched Mouse & Grape online in December 2021, offering cheese and wine hampers that quickly became a success across the UK.

The Pinner shop and wine bar started trading on 7 November.

According to Summer: “The Mouse & Grape shop and bar provides a welcoming space where cheese and wine lovers can indulge in expertly curated pairings. Guests can choose from over 40 wines – with 20 available by the glass – complemented by a variety of cheeses, perfect for in-store enjoyment or as beautifully packaged takeaways and gifts.”

In addition to offering bespoke hampers and an informal space to relax, the venue will be available for private and corporate tasting events and catering services.

“Opening this shop feels surreal,” she said. “Mouse & Grape started as an Instagram page and now I have a space where I can share my love for cheese and wine with everyone. I’m beyond grateful for the support and can’t wait to welcome you to our new home in Pinner!”









