Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers 30 Under 30 finalist invests in bricks and mortar

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 November, 2024

Entrepreneur, cheese enthusiast and media personality Jessica Summer has opened her first shop and bar in the London Borough of Harrow.

Launching the hybrid venue on Marsh Road in Pinner, Summer was a key finalist in the Harpers 30 Under 30 awards unveiled last year, having started Mouse & Grape during the 2020 lockdown.

Motivated by her immense passion for the subject, Summer transformed an Instagram page into an online educational tool, sharing pairing ideas and inspirations.

Following years of hard work, part-time experience in wine shops and attaining her WSET Level 3 certification, Jessica launched Mouse & Grape online in December 2021, offering cheese and wine hampers that quickly became a success across the UK.

The Pinner shop and wine bar started trading on 7 November.

According to Summer: “The Mouse & Grape shop and bar provides a welcoming space where cheese and wine lovers can indulge in expertly curated pairings. Guests can choose from over 40 wines – with 20 available by the glass – complemented by a variety of cheeses, perfect for in-store enjoyment or as beautifully packaged takeaways and gifts.”

In addition to offering bespoke hampers and an informal space to relax, the venue will be available for private and corporate tasting events and catering services.

“Opening this shop feels surreal,” she said. “Mouse & Grape started as an Instagram page and now I have a space where I can share my love for cheese and wine with everyone. I’m beyond grateful for the support and can’t wait to welcome you to our new home in Pinner!”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Gusbourne unveils hybrid distribution pa...

Cru Bourgeois de Medoc looks to 2030 cla...

Guy Woodward: Why wine investment is the...

Wales abandons UK-wide DRS in favour of...

Kingsland Drinks agrees deal with Lidl f...

Nick Gillett: Aiming high with no & low

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95