Gusbourne unveils hybrid distribution partnership with Enotria&Coe

By James Lawrence

Leading sparkling wine producer Gusbourne has joined forces with Enotria&Coe to expand the brand's presence in the UK on-trade.

In a pioneering move, Gusbourne will maintain its direct sale team and their part focus on widening distribution in the retail sector, while leveraging Enotria&Coe’s extensive on-trade contacts and industry expertise.

This hybrid partnership – the first of its kind on this scale for an English wine producer – marks the end of Gusbourne's independent approach to sales and marketing, maintained by the company since 2019.

“Through this approach, Gusbourne has formed partnerships with top-tier hotels, restaurants and bars across the UK, and garnered critical acclaim at international wine competitions,” said a representative from the sparkling producer.

“Now, with Enotria&Coe’s support, Gusbourne is poised to expand its reach further, bringing its award winning wines to even more hospitality establishments throughout the UK.”

Jonathan White, CEO of Gusbourne, commented: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Enotria&Coe to distribute a selection of Gusbourne wines to the UK on-trade. Enotria&Coe’s values, and commitment to excellence, align perfectly with Gusbourne’s vision and position in the luxury and premium hospitality sector.”

He continued: “Our high-performing direct Gusbourne sales team are looking forward to working closely with Enotria&Coe’s team of fine wine specialists to broaden our distribution into parts of the UK that we’re currently not able to reach. It is tremendously exciting to be pioneering the first hybrid distribution partnership of this scale in the UK and we are thrilled that this initiative will enable more sparkling wine consumers to be able to enjoy our wines in leading hotels, bars and restaurants throughout the UK.”

Gusbourne Estate in Appeldore, near Ashford, was founded by South-African national Andrew Weeber who purchased the land in 2003.

Weeber, a retired orthopaedic surgeon, planted his first vines in 2004. The wines were made at the neighbouring estate of Ridgeview until 2013. However, a large cash injection from Lord Ashcroft ensured that Gusbourne could build a small winery of its own.

Yet Lord Ashcroft announced in July that he was considering selling his 67% stake in the company, and that he was exploring “various strategic options” for his shareholding.

“Now at the tender age of 78 I am reviewing my future options. I am flexible as to the outcome. It may be a sale. It may be a strategic merger with a similar company,” said Ashcroft.









