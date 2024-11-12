Subscriber login Close [x]
    The Coal Shed

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  12 November, 2024

    Now open in its new home on North Street, The Coal Shed Brighton continues to bring London-level gastronomy to its Sussex counterpart as part of a much-needed revamp of the city’s downtown shopping district. Considerable work has gone into relocating and upscaling the Brighton restaurant, which is part of the same group behind The Salt Room and Burnt Orange. In its newest guise, the restaurant boasts an expansion to The Coal Shed’s signature over-fire beef cooking offer, while guests are greeted at the door with a dedicated cocktail bar. For the first time, the bar will be open seven days a week from noon till late.

    Clarence House, 30-31 North Street, Brighton BN1 1EB

    coalshed-restaurant.co.uk/brighton



