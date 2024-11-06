Subscriber login Close [x]
Drinks Trust appoints new CEO

By James Bayley
Published:  06 November, 2024

The Drinks Trust has appointed Nicky Burston as its new chief executive, taking over leadership of the charity dedicated to supporting people in the UK drinks and hospitality industry.

With over 30 years in the trade, Burston brings extensive experience across various sectors, from premium mineral water to spirits and craft beer. Her background includes a range of roles in the drinks industry, including founding and running her own UK agency and later working as a consultant supporting senior leadership teams in marketing, communications, sales and board strategy.

“It’s great to be able to promote Nicky from within The Drinks Trust to be our new CEO,” said Guy Lawrence, chair of the trustees. “She brings a wealth of relevant experience that will help stand the charity in good stead for the future and all the challenges that brings.”

Burston (pictured), who joined The Drinks Trust in 2020 as operations manager, and, most recently, as head of charity services, reflected on the organisation’s impact: “Since I joined The Drinks Trust in 2020, it has been highly rewarding to be part of such a small but dynamic team, who have achieved so much in recent years, and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead the charity into the future. 

“There are going to be some tough challenges ahead, but I really look forward to reaching out to partners in the coming weeks to discuss how we can come together to address these challenges and support our colleagues in need.”

The Drinks Trust continues its mission to support current and former industry members through financial assistance, well-being services and educational programmes, aiming to expand its reach by working more closely with partners and donors. Burston is set to start her new role in early December.



