2024 Golden Vines Awards honour excellence in wine and spirits

By James Bayley
Published:  28 October, 2024

The 2024 Golden Vines Awards, organised by Liquid Icons, celebrated standout names in fine wine and rare spirits at a gala in Madrid’s Palacio Cibeles.

Awardees included Vega Sicilia (Spain) for Robb Report’s Best Fine Wine Producer, The Sadie Family Wines (South Africa) for Rising Star and Domaine de la Romanée-Conti (France) as Europe’s Best Producer. Other honours went to Harlan Estate (California), Henschke (Australia), Familia Torres (Spain) and The Macallan (Scotland). Felton Road Wines (New Zealand) received the Gucci Sustainability Award and Jasper Morris MW entered the Golden Vines Hall of Fame.

Over 1,200 wine professionals from 100-plus countries participated in the voting, representing extensive industry expertise and including 68 Masters of Wine, 29 Master Sommeliers and 301 WSET Diploma holders. Deloitte independently verified the results, following the rules set by Liquid Icons.

Meanwhile, The Gucci Sustainability Award was selected by a panel including Adrian Garforth MW and Steve Mattiasson.

Each winner received a custom-designed trophy by artist Nuria Mora, with trophy creative direction by Shantell Martin and presentation cases crafted by Gucci.

Reflecting on the event, Liquid Icons CEO Lewis Chester DipWSET said: “It is with great excitement that we honour the remarkable excellence in wines and spirits, and the dedicated individuals and supporters driving the industry forward, through The 2024 Golden Vines Awards.”

Guests enjoyed a Michelin-starred menu by El Celler de Can Roca, paired with select vintages including Dom Pérignon Rosé 2009 and Château d’Yquem 1983. Entertainment was provided by Victor Ray.

Since 2021, Golden Vines has showcased top producers in wine and spirits through tastings, masterclasses, auctions and performances. After editions in London, Florence, Paris and Madrid, Golden Vines heads to Miami from 7-9 November 2025, with Singapore to follow in 2026.

Tickets for Miami, at $15,000 per person, are available through Liquid Icons, with VIP concierge services included. Further details on the Miami itinerary will be available in Spring 2025.



Keywords:

