Finalists announced for Copa Jerez UK 2024

The chef and sommelier teams selected to compete in the 2024 UK finals of Copa Jerez have been revealed. The finalists are: Chef Will Stoyle and sommelier Zoé Donadio from the Silo x Apricity collaboration, Chef Stephen James Thompson and sommelier Cong Cong Bo from The Foraging Chef x Amphora Cambridge, and Chef Lily Stoyle with sommelier Yuri Humphries from Raffles at the OWO.
The teams will showcase their Sherry-paired menus at the live finals on Monday 30 September, hosted at Jason Atherton’s newly opened Mary’s est. 2024. Each team will prepare their dishes on-site, presenting them alongside selected Sherry pairings.
Commenting on the upcoming event, Atherton said: "We’re really proud to be hosting this prestigious event at Mary’s and I am really looking forward to judging our teams’ dishes and pairings at the UK finals. Sherry lends itself to inventiveness and creativity – I expect to be blown away!"
The menus created by the finalists reflect their innovative approach to food and wine pairing:
Silo’s Will Stoyle and Apricity’s Zoé Donadio
The Foraging Chef’s Stephen James Thompson and Amphora Cambridge’s Cong Cong Bo
Private chef Lily Stoyle and Raffles at the OWO’s Yuri Humphries
Executive sommelier Roxane Dupuy, who will also judge the event, said: “It is our job as sommeliers to push boundaries. Sherry is such a magical wine that possibilities are endless. I’m looking forward to seeing contestants think outside the box and give Sherry the attention it deserves.”
Tamlyn Currin, chair of the judges, added: “We were very impressed with the level of entries this year and how all sommeliers and chefs worked closely to create wonderfully original pairings. Finalists demonstrated a strong understanding of Sherry and how to make their selected wines shine alongside exciting dishes. They thought outside the box and produced menus I am really excited to discover.”
The UK finals will determine which team will go on to represent the country at the international Copa Jerez competition.