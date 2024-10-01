Donadio and Stoyle win Copa Jerez UK 2024

By James Bayley

Sommelier Zoé Donadio (right) from Apricity Restaurant and chef Will Stoyle (left) from Silo have been named the winners of Copa Jerez UK 2024. The duo impressed judges with their creative three-course menu and Sherry pairings.

The winning dishes featured sea bass with foraged coastal herbs, turnip, ricotta and miso, served with Manzanilla ‘Gabriela’ from Bodegas Sánchez Ayala, followed by smoked pumpkin with cream, furikake and pumpkin skin marmalade paired with Valdespino’s Palo Cortado Viejo C.P VOS. For dessert, they presented a beetroot amazake sorbet with holy basil oil and raspberry Chong granita, matched with ‘Cruz del Mar’ cream from Bodegas César Florido.

Head judge Tamlyn Currin praised the winners: “Will and Zoé’s menu was truly inspiring. As a team, they demonstrated a deep understanding of Sherry. Their pairings showed flair and passion, elevating both dishes and wines to new heights. We are excited to have them represent the UK at the International Final in Jerez next year.”

Chef Lily Stock and sommelier Yuri Humphreys from Raffles London at the OWO and the Foraging Chef’s Stephen James Thompson and Cong Cong Bo from Amphora Cambridge also competed, showcasing their unique menus with thoughtfully chosen Sherry selections.

Judge Roxane Dupuy said: “I was blown away by the standard of all three teams who all show great passion for Sherry. The wines they selected were incredible, and it’s clear that a lot of thought and attention has gone into the pairings and presentations.”

Spencer Metzger, executive chef at Row on 5 London, added: “Hearing Will talk about his focus on provenance and sustainability within quality was really inspiring. His dishes were stunning, and Zoé’s pairings showed great precision, often going down to molecular level to find harmony.”

The UK team will now face competitors from seven other countries at the International Final in Jerez in spring 2025. They will spend a week immersed in Sherry and gastronomy at the Copa Jerez Forum and compete live for the trophy.







