67 Pall Mall launches inaugural book

By Lisa Riley

Fine wine club 67 Pall Mall has launched its first book – Wine and Food. The Perfect Match.

The club’s inaugural book includes expertise from 67 Pall Mall’s head of wine Ronan Sayburn MS, also CEO of The Court of Master Sommeliers Europe, alongside 100 recipes from the club’s executive chef Marcus Verberne.

Aimed at all levels of wine aficionados, the book is separated into two halves. The first is dedicated to wine, with Sayburn leading readers through the mysteries of terroir, discussing the world’s best grapes, where they grow and why they taste the way they do.

Advice is also given on the best way to drink different wines and how to host an "unforgettable wine-led dinner".

The second half of the book focuses on food and features 100 dishes created by Verberne. The chapters are categorised in to: Sea and River; Land; plus Garden and Sweet, with the recipes ranging from classics such as Cassoulet de Toulouse to the Asian-inspired Thai Octopus Salad, along with the less usual, including Saffron-poached Apricot & Almond Tart with Roquefort Ice Cream.

Throughout the book, Sayburn suggests a selection of different wines to complement each of the recipes created by Verberne to offer readers a wide range of choices to “ensure the perfect bottle is chosen to go with a mouth-watering dish”.

In line with the club’s “mission of accessibility”, the book is available to a wider audience and beyond the Club’s immediate members (rrp: £40).



In August last year, 67 Pall Mall revealed it was set to open its doors to non-members for the first time, with those without membership able to experience what the club has to offer via a special line-up of events.





