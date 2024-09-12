Rascallion and Hammonds of Knutsford sign new partnership

By Jo Gilbert

Family-owned independent wine and spirits specialist, Hammonds of Knutsford, has brokered a new partnership with Rascallion Wines of South Africa to be its exclusive agent in the UK and Ireland.

Helmed by seasoned wine professional Ross Sleet, South African négociant Rascallion was launched in 2017 with the aim of creating a collection of “daring and unconventional” brands aimed at millennials and Gen X.

Rascallion’s wines are produced by the large independent cellar Wellington Wines via a joint venture agreement. Two ranges will form the focal point of Hammond’s distribution: the With Love from the Cape Collection – a single variety range of ‘fresh and exciting wines with striking brand expressions’, plus the nostalgic Vinyl Collection, with an Old Vine Chenin Blanc and Cinsault blend completing the initial offering.

Hammonds has over 60 years of experience in the licensed liquor trade and offers over 2,500 products to its network of partners.

Jonny Hammond, MD said: “We pride ourselves in our detailed customer-focused approach to brands and service and are delighted to welcome Rascallion Wines to our portfolio. The South African wine category has matured beyond a few stand-out reputational brands and grocer-orientated brands, to now be able to play a significant role in delivering great value and taste to consumers. We expect Rascallion to become a brand that consumers and the trade alike will love and enjoy.”

Sleet added: “I am delighted that Hammonds has agreed to be our agent in the UK and Ireland as they bring a wealth of experience and an unparalleled network which we can only benefit from. I will work closely with their buying and sales teams to unlock what we know is a great opportunity for South African wine brands at our selected price points and channels.”

The wines will be showcased at Harpers’ SITT tastingsSITT Autumn 2024 - Home Page (sittastings.com)vSITT Autumn 2024 - Home Page (sittastings.com) which are taking place next week, in London and Manchester on the 16 and 18 of September respectively.

















