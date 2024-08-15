Chivas Regal teams up with Arsenal in new multi-year partnership

By James Bayley

Scotch whisky brand Chivas Regal and Premier League football club Arsenal have announced a multi-year partnership ahead of the 2024/25 season.

As Arsenal’s first official whisky partner, Chivas Regal will support both the men’s and women’s teams, offering fans live events featuring Arsenal players, celebrity supporters and club legends.

Additionally, Chivas Regal will open a new bar at Emirates Stadium, located in Dial Square, where fans can enjoy a curated selection of Chivas Highball serves, including some exclusive to the stadium.

To mark the start of the partnership and celebrate the season's opening match, Chivas Regal will buy a round of Chivas Highballs for fans at selected local Arsenal pubs, including the newly reopened Drayton Park. The giveaway will also extend to the first Arsenal Women’s game at Emirates Stadium on 22 September against Manchester City Women.

Nick Blacknell, global marketing director at Chivas, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating it goes beyond whisky and football to explore a deeper connection with football culture. He highlighted the brand’s commitment to offering elevated luxury experiences to fans worldwide, starting with the launch of the Emirates Stadium bar.

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal, welcomed Chivas Regal as a partner, noting the brand’s strong cultural and community ties align with the club’s values and ambitions. Slot emphasised the shared commitment to better-serving supporters and strengthening global community connections.

Chivas Regal’s association with football has grown since 2018, with the brand supporting football at all levels, from major leagues to grassroots events. In 2021, the launch of the Regal FC digital platform further solidified Chivas Regal’s commitment to offering fans behind-the-scenes content and exclusive experiences. Scotland, the home of Chivas Regal, also has historic ties to Arsenal, with Scotsman David Danskin founding the club in 1886 and George Graham leading the team to numerous victories as both player and manager.







