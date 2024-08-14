Subscriber login Close [x]
Waud Wines acquires Handford Wines, expands London presence

By James Bayley
Published:  14 August, 2024

Waud Wines has announced the acquisition of Handford Wines, expanding its portfolio of businesses. James Handford MW will continue to lead Handford Wines alongside his team, now supported by Waud Wines' resources and staff.

Handford Wines, located at 105 Old Brompton Road in South Kensington, London, has been operated by James Handford for over 15 years. The shop is renowned for its friendly service and a diverse selection of wines, ranging from £10 to £5,000 per bottle, with a particular emphasis on Burgundy. 

The shop is undergoing refurbishment to enhance its offerings and provide more tasting opportunities for customers in a welcoming environment.

James Handford MW expressed his enthusiasm about joining Waud Wines, noting the exciting prospects for both businesses. 

“I am delighted to be joining the Waud Wines team, and to be able to continue our very personal service in our shop and online. The coming together of these two great businesses is very exciting,” Hanford said.

Charles Waud, representing Waud Wines, highlighted the complementary nature of the partnership and expressed confidence in the combined expertise of Handford and his team.

“We have been looking for an appropriate retail and allied business in London for some time, with James and his knowledgeable team I believe we have created something that is complementary to both businesses,” Waud said.

Waud Wines is a privately owned group specialising in wine sales, investment, trade, corporate wine tasting and wine tours. The addition of Handford Wines is expected to boost annual sales to approximately £5m, according to a Waud Wines spokesperson.



