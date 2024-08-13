The Pig Hotels launch wines from their own vineyards

By James Bayley

The Pig Hotels have unveiled their first wines made from vineyards located in West Sussex and on the Kent-East Sussex border.

Robin Hutson, founder of The Pig Hotels, expressed his excitement, noting that the achievement reflects his growing passion for English wine. He credited the teams in the vineyards, along with Dermot and Ana Sugrue of Sugrue South Downs, for their efforts in producing three wines the group is proud to offer. These wines will soon feature on The Pig’s wine lists, with Hutson hoping guests will enjoy the new additions.

The Pig group comprises a collection of nine hotels and one pub, known for their informal style and focus on home-grown and locally sourced produce. Each hotel has its own distinct character, emphasising the importance of kitchen gardens.

Among the wines released are the Alpaca Block Chardonnay and Alpaca Block Field Blend Rosé, both produced at The Pig in the South Downs. The vineyard, once home to alpacas, was planted in 2020 with Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Gamay grapes. The first harvest in 2023 was handed over to Dermot and Ana Sugrue to create the inaugural Alpaca Block wines.

The Alpaca Block Chardonnay, priced at £65, is said to offer notes of lemon curd, honey, walnut and lime, with a hint of oak. The Alpaca Block Field Blend Rosé, priced at £59, is a pale pink wine featuring flavours of wild strawberry, redcurrant and grapefruit, with a refreshing finish.

The third wine, Where Eagles Fly, is produced at The Pig at Groombridge. This vineyard, established around 40 years ago, contains some of England’s oldest vines. Vineyard manager Toby Spiers has revitalised the neglected Seyval Blanc vines, which now form the base of this wine. Priced at £69, Where Eagles Fly's character is described as an intriguing mix of orange peel, gunflint and greengage on the nose, with a distinctive pithy palate.

These wines are now available across all Pig Hotels.







