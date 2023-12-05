Chivas Brothers Christmas strikes suspended

By James Bayley

Unite the union has confirmed that Chivas Brothers has brought forward a new pay offer which will be put to Unite’s 500-strong membership in a consultative ballot.

Last week, Unite announced its rolling programme of 24-hour stoppages across various Chivas Brothers facilities between Monday 11 to Thursday 14 December. Over 90% of the union’s membership supported taking the strike action.

The proposed industrial action has now been suspended until the ballot process on the new pay offer is complete. Members previously rejected a 6.4% pay offer by a 97% majority.

Unite is representing workers at the Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, and Dumbuck warehouse facility among others.

Commenting on the new pay offer, industrial officer for Unite, Andy Brown, said: “Unite has been in intense negotiations with Chivas Brothers since we announced our rolling programme of strike action. Following the latest round of talks we have agreed to put a new pay offer to our 500-strong Chivas Brothers membership for consideration.

“Unite has taken the decision to suspend all forthcoming industrial action until our membership has had the opportunity to vote on the merits of this new offer.”

Chivas, which produces several Scotch whisky premier brands including Chivas Regal, Aberlour, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet, employs around 1,500 workers in Scotland.

A Chivas Brothers spokesperson said: “While the results of the official ballot are still pending, we are pleased that constructive talks have enabled us to re-engage with the unions on our original proposal, and reach a mutually-agreeable position that avoids unnecessary strike action and limits the long-term impact of this dispute on our team.

“Our offer reflects our ongoing commitment to sharing our success throughout the company, while recognising the normalising business and economic environment for the year ahead.

“We are a resilient business. Reaching this agreement means we can now continue to focus on our main business objective, which is the continued supply of our world-renowned whiskies to consumers all over the world.”









