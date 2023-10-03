Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chivas Brothers green-light first distillery on Isle of Islay

By James Bayley
Published:  03 October, 2023

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky, has announced plans for its first distillery on the isle of Islay.  

The new distillery marks the first time Chivas Brothers will introduce an Islay whisky to its Scotch portfolio, completing its offering of globally recognised malts and blends which include The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s. 

Furthermore, Chivas Brothers has set the ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral in distillation across all of its sites by the end of 2026. In alignment with this target, the design of the Islay project – and any future new-build distillery – will be carbon neutral in distillation from inception. 

The distillery, which will be located on the site of Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore at Saltpan Point on the shore of Loch Indaal, will focus on Islay single malt, celebrating the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile.  

The land purchase signals the Chivas Brothers’ long-term intent to become part of the fabric of Islay, as it has been for decades through Speyside and its surrounds.  

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers said: “This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story. The introduction of an Islay whisky completes our comprehensive and award-winning Scotch portfolio. As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch.  

“Here on Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon-neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch. We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Harpers exclusive: Enotria’s new CEO

Nyetimber announces biggest ever harvest

Santorini harvests tiny yield following...

Millar moves on from Theatre of Wine

Wine industry makes strides in diversity

Wine Future reveals full programme

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95