Chivas Brothers green-light first distillery on Isle of Islay

By James Bayley

Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky, has announced plans for its first distillery on the isle of Islay.

The new distillery marks the first time Chivas Brothers will introduce an Islay whisky to its Scotch portfolio, completing its offering of globally recognised malts and blends which include The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s.

Furthermore, Chivas Brothers has set the ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral in distillation across all of its sites by the end of 2026. In alignment with this target, the design of the Islay project – and any future new-build distillery – will be carbon neutral in distillation from inception.

The distillery, which will be located on the site of Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore at Saltpan Point on the shore of Loch Indaal, will focus on Islay single malt, celebrating the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile.

The land purchase signals the Chivas Brothers’ long-term intent to become part of the fabric of Islay, as it has been for decades through Speyside and its surrounds.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and CEO at Chivas Brothers said: “This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story. The introduction of an Islay whisky completes our comprehensive and award-winning Scotch portfolio. As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch.

“Here on Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon-neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch. We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”







