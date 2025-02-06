Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across global markets

By Hamish Graham

French drinks giant, Pernod Ricard, has reported a fall in sales globally of -4% for the first half of the 2025 financial year. Falls in sales were seen across all major markets.

The company suggested in its biannual sales report that an unfavourable foreign currency exchange environment contributed to the decline, though the figures will no doubt frustrate the company and its investors, nonetheless.

The most substantial decline was seen in the Chinese market where a 25% drop in sales was seen for Pernod Ricard’s brands during the first half of the financial year. Weak consumer demand as well as a challenging macro-economic climate are reasons touted for the precipitous decline seen in the East Asian country.

The overall Asian & rest of world (inclusive of Africa) market saw a total drop of 5% in sales, buoyed slightly by a strong performance in the Indian market where 6% growth in sales was seen for the first half of the financial year. This was driven in part by strong growth for Jameson, as well as good performances for a number of Scotch brands on the subcontinent.

The European market saw a smaller decline in sales for the first half of the financial year, with a drop of 2%. There was growth in France, Poland and Ireland while Germany saw a sharper decline due to consumer spending pressures amid continuing financial difficulty in the country.

Global travel retail for the company saw a decline of 9% in part due to challenges in China, though there was growth in this section of the market for Europe and the Americas.

Despite the overall declines, there was some notable Pernod Ricard brands performing strongly including Scotch whisky brands including Ballantine’s.









